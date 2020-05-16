{{featured_button_text}}
Kaitlyn Morgan

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Qualified for State Track meet sophomore year, State Volleyball participant senior year, Honorable Mention MAC Conference Volleyball

Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University to study Criminal Justice and play Volleyball

Extracurriculars: Track sophomore year, Softball 8th grade and freshman year, Choir freshman and sophomore year, Volleyball four years, School Ambassador, volunteer at King's Harvest Animal Shelter, Hand-in-Hand Dances, Night to Shine

Favorite Quote: "Live in the moment."

Favorite Memory: Going to Nationals with the Iowa Select Club Volleyball team and State with the PV Volleyball team

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it because they don't know what you are capable of doing.

Parents Names: Jennifer and Myron Morgan

