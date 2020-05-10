{{featured_button_text}}
Katie Garner

Katie Garner

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: Attend Mount Mercy University to study to become a Nurse

Extracurriculars: Track, Cross Country, Band, Choir, 4-H, Church Synod, Church Youth Group

Favorite Quote: "Faith is when you close your eyes and open your heart."

Favorite Memory: Good times spent with my track team during MAC week

Advice To Future Generations: Don't wish away high school. It ends faster than you think, especially this year.

Parents Names: Mike and Lisa Garner

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments