Katie Garner

High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Attend Mount Mercy University to study to become a Nurse
Extracurriculars: Track, Cross Country, Band, Choir, 4-H, Church Synod, Church Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "Faith is when you close your eyes and open your heart."
Favorite Memory: Good times spent with my track team during MAC week
Advice To Future Generations: Don't wish away high school. It ends faster than you think, especially this year.
Parents Names: Mike and Lisa Garner
