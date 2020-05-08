Lily Mitchell

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Girl Scout Bronze, Silver and Gold Award, Nominee for National Gold Award, Girl Member on Girl Scout Board of Directors, Delegate for Girl Scout National Convention
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University in the fall to begin a degree in Biology plus Pre-Health Professions with the end goal of becoming a
Doctor.
Extracurriculars: Girl Scouts, Youth Group, music activities including Piano, Alto Saxophone, Choir
Favorite Quote: "You are braver than you believe, Stronger than you seem, Smarter than you think, and Loved more than you’ll ever know." - A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh)
Favorite Memory: My favorite memories surround Friday night football games with the band and the Saxophone Circle, finding out I made it to Chamber choir, and spending time with an amazing group of friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Do your best from the start, whatever you do don't procrastinate, stand up for your beliefs and always share your opinions, believe in your self and always be who you are, don't forget to have a little fun now and then because high school is just a moment in time, remember you will go on to do something great, and never forget that you are loved.
Parents Names: Charles and Sandra Mitchell
