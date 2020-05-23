{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey Wilken

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: Attend PCI Academy and become a licensed Esthetician and Massage Therapist

Favorite Quote: The Vampire Diaries S:4 E:23, 0:51-1:00. This is the Class of 2020.

Favorite Memory: The last football game. It was the last time we were all together cheering on the boys.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't waste your time worrying about grades. Go to that party. You'll never remember the C- that you had in Mr. Kohn's class.

Parents Names: Tami Wilken and William Wilken

