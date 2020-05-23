Lindsey Wilken

High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Attend PCI Academy and become a licensed Esthetician and Massage Therapist
Favorite Quote: The Vampire Diaries S:4 E:23, 0:51-1:00. This is the Class of 2020.
Favorite Memory: The last football game. It was the last time we were all together cheering on the boys.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't waste your time worrying about grades. Go to that party. You'll never remember the C- that you had in Mr. Kohn's class.
Parents Names: Tami Wilken and William Wilken
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.