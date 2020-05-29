{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Dresselhaus

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout

Future Plans: Attend Taylor University in Upland, Indiana

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Cross Country, Band

Favorite Memory: Going to Des Moines for the State Baseball Tournament in 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Be in the moment.

Parents Names: John and Ann Dresselhaus

