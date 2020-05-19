{{featured_button_text}}
Max Murphy

 Laura Mullen

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Brett Greenwood "Total Effort" Memorial Scholarship, 4A Iowa State Cross Country Championship, Qualifying and Running at the Nike National Cross Country Championship in Portland, Oregon

Future Plans: Study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Iowa and run Cross Country and Track and Field

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track and Field, Piano

Favorite Memory: Winning the 4A Iowa State Cross Country Championship

Advice To Future Generations: Be dedicated, be a good teammate, work hard, and continue to believe in yourself.

Parents Names: Derek and Dorrie Murphy

