Miranda Miller

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Silver Medal at the national level in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for novel writing, Silver Key and Gold Key at the regional level for novel writing, National Honor Society, Spartan Band Leader, various Honor Bands
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa as an English major
Extracurriculars: Mellophone in Marching Band, French Horn in Concert Band, art classes with artist Pat Beréskin, involved with church Youth Group, Co-president of the school Writer's Club
Favorite Quote: "There is no key to happiness; the door is always open" - Mother Teresa
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was spending time with my friends in and out of school
Advice To Future Generations: Choose to be happy.
Parents Names: Carolyn and Chad Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.