Miranda Miller

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Silver Medal at the national level in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for novel writing, Silver Key and Gold Key at the regional level for novel writing, National Honor Society, Spartan Band Leader, various Honor Bands

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa as an English major

Extracurriculars: Mellophone in Marching Band, French Horn in Concert Band, art classes with artist Pat Beréskin, involved with church Youth Group, Co-president of the school Writer's Club

Favorite Quote: "There is no key to happiness; the door is always open" - Mother Teresa

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was spending time with my friends in and out of school

Advice To Future Generations: Choose to be happy.

Parents Names: Carolyn and Chad Miller

