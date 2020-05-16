{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Bruinsma

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, Vincent Family Foundation Scholarship

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and pursue a Civil Engineering degree

Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Tennis, Golf, Extreme Sports including Snowboarding, BMX, Scootering with sponsors and competing in several pro competitions

Favorite Quote: "Think what you want, if it helps you sleep at night."

Favorite Memory: Spending long days at the skate park with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't try to hard, its not worth it. Don't forget to have fun.

Parents Names: Jim Bruinsma and Janet Bruinsma

