Nick Bruinsma

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, Vincent Family Foundation Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and pursue a Civil Engineering degree
Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Tennis, Golf, Extreme Sports including Snowboarding, BMX, Scootering with sponsors and competing in several pro competitions
Favorite Quote: "Think what you want, if it helps you sleep at night."
Favorite Memory: Spending long days at the skate park with my friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don't try to hard, its not worth it. Don't forget to have fun.
Parents Names: Jim Bruinsma and Janet Bruinsma
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.