{{featured_button_text}}
Parker Kress

Parker Kress

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: Attending college and advocating for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Favorite Quote: "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live.” - Stuart Scott

Favorite Memory: All the support he received from his friends, teachers, and PV staff his freshman year. Everyone went above and beyond to help him feel supported and comfortable returning to school after his fight with cancer and amputation.

Advice To Future Generations: You've got this.

Parents Names: Kristin and Kevin Dumser

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments