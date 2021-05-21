Academics
Anirudh Pradeep, child of Bhanu Ravindran and Ramarao Pradeep, plans to study Nueroscience at University of Iowa Iowa
Top 3 achievements: All- State Band- 2019, 2020. Published research abstract at Duke University. Top 1% ACT score.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Despite coming from a multi-lingual childhood, learning Spanish was one of the hardest things I have had to do. Memorizing hundreds of vocabulary words combined with reciting 17 different tenses, it was challenging to apply these skills in a real-life situation. However, my AP Spanish and Spanish 3 class with Señorita Risius provided me with memories I will cherish forever. The classroom setting and activities granted me opportunities to practice applying my Spanish knowledge in an engaging manner. Not only was it exciting to practice the language in a non-traditional way, but I learned more about the various unique cultures in the Spanish world. Whether it was the sabías que or tres jueces activity, I felt more confident speaking the language and in the process enjoyed doing so.
Akash Pradeep, child of Bhanu Ravindran and Ramarao Pradeep, plans to attend the University of Iowa, neuroscience major on pre-med track
Top 3 achievements: Completed research at Duke University and published abstract in American Society of Anesthesiologists; National Honor Society; and Top 1% ACT.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Señorita Risius's AP Spanish class allowed me to view different cultures in an unique light and absorb new experiences. During her classes, I felt that I developed significantly as a student and as an individual, because I learned the practices and traditions of various Hispanic countries. She was always prepared during the week, which allowed me to be organized and perform well in the class. In addition, she formed a profound relationship with her students, which allowed me to trust her and have confidence in the class. There was never a dull moment in her class as she lightened the mood when needed and truly understood what her students needed. Her teaching allowed me to approach life with new perspectives, which caused me to want to try new foods, music, and other cultural practices. I am grateful for what Señorita Risius did for me, and I hope to carry what I have learned into the future.
Charles Mitchell, child of Sandra and Chuck Mitchell, plans to attend Iowa State University for Mechanical Engineering
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Scout, the council and district eagle project of the year, and Pleasant Valley Varsity Trap Team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my junior year One of the elective classes I took was intro to engineering and design. This was by far one of the best classes I have taken. The instructor, Mr. Studenberg did an excellent job of making this class hands on, fun, and challenging during the 100% online portion of our COVID experience. We went from doing sketches of inanimate objects to reverse engineering objects of our choosing and modeling them on a CAD software. Again, by far one of the best classes I’ve taken even during COVID lockdown.
The Arts
Kaden Green, child of Richard Green, plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
Top 3 achievements: Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design: Dean of Recognition Scholarship; Quad City Arts 43rd High School Art Invitational: Deborah Doehler Studio Award; and Quad City Arts 43rd High School Art Invitational: Jurors Choice Award for Exemplary Work
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? By far the best experience and person that I will forever remember is my art teacher Aimee Peters. She has always been like a second mom to me. She encourages me to go far beyond everyone's expectations, including my own. She undoubtedly is the source of my passion for creating things because of the way she inspired and continues to inspire me every single day. I had a ring made that I wear around my neck everyday and on the ring is inscribed a quote from her "You got this, I believe in you." Mrs. Peters has said this to me countless of times whether that be art/school related or life issues in general. She has always believed and been there for me and for that I'm eternally grateful.
Maegan Neil, child of Matthew and Anji Neil, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: 2-year All-State Choir member, member of the 2020 NC-ACDA Treble Ensemble, and performing as a part of the opening act for the 2019 International Thespian Festival
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the families that we made in my choir, band, and theater programs. The people I have met and brought into my life are the most incredible group of friends anyone could ask for. Having the teachers actively encouraging us to follow our passions and connect with one another is a big reason why I am who I am today. I have grown so much as a person through the connections I have made in these departments, and I am sure I would be in a much worse place mentally if I did not have this wonderful family to lean on when I needed support.
Humanities
Ben Curran, child of Chris and Sheri Curran, plans to study political science at an undecided college/university
Top 3 achievements: Selected for Iowa All State Choir and Jazz Choir, National Honor Society Executive Council Member, and Co-Section Leader of the PV Drumline
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I am fortunate to have had many learning experiences at PV, each with their own merits and value. However, the most memorable experiences are when I am able to connect with my peers about issues that have impact beyond the classroom. Every Friday in AP English Language and Composition, our class held “Friday Forum.” Two students would facilitate a discussion about a topic that has relevance to them or to the world. These discussions not only educated me about what is going on in the world, but they also educated me about the views of my peers. Everyone brings a completely unique world view, and by listening to why everyone thinks the way they do, I am able to examine my own beliefs and values. By having real topical discussions with my classmates, I have been able to learn the value of listening before speaking, and the value of conversation.
Amber Matthews, child of Aaron Matthews and Marcia Matthews, plans to major in Finance and minor in Arabic at the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Executive Secretary of the Model United Nations club, Spartan Assembly Representative, and making honor roll all 4 years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget my first dissection in my Anatomy class at 3 pm on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. With a racing pulse that could out beat a NASCAR driver, I grasped a scalpel for the first time. My teacher, Mr. Parker, brought out my pig, who I affectionately named Hamlet II, and humorously reminded me that we were “practicing to become surgeons and not serial killers”. And, with that, I made my first incision. I will remember this experience for the rest of my life for a multitude of reasons: it was a hand-on experience that further exposed me to the complexity of life and biological systems, it stirred up a curiosity in me that made me yearn to learn more, the success of the dissection left me unable to wipe the grin off of my face, and because the procedure gave me a glimpse into surgery, my dream profession.
Leadership
Paulina Garza, child of Elena and Sergio Garza, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Spartan Assembly Representative, Social Committee Member, and Youth Group Leader
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience that I will always remember is when I took the Child Development/Preschool Lab class at my high school. I will always remember this class because this is one of the classes where I gained the most experience on being a leader. This is also the class that made me realize that I wanted to work with kids after college and make a difference in their lives. In that class I learned how to make lesson plans and handle different kinds of situations that will help me in my future. I learned a lot throughout high school, but one of the things that I will always take away is how I became a better leader, and how I am still growing everyday.
Ramya Subramaniam, child of Sankaran and Lakshmi Subramaniam, plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology (Major: Electrical Engineering)
Top 3 achievements: National Association of Secondary School Principals Student Leadership Advisory Committee: I was 1 of 6 high school students chosen from the US to serve a two year term representing all student councils and National Honor Societies across the nation. I have advocated to US Congressional representatives multiple times and presented at national leadership conferences to students/advisers from across the world. Additionally, I helped plan the advisory committee’s National Initiative with No Kid Hungry. Iowa Association of Student Councils (IASC) First Vice President. Girl Scout Gold Award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my ninth grade English class, my teacher, Dr. Fry was reflecting over a recent assignment that we had completed. He touched on the mentality students should have when they are doing assignments from school. Dr. Fry commented that students should not just try to get all A’s, but yearn to truly expand their knowledge of a particular subject. This lesson has stuck with me throughout high school and is the mentality I use in and outside of academics. It sparked a curiosity within me to understand the why and how of everything I learn. I will keep Dr. Fry’s lesson with me all my life because in the past four years it has helped me accomplish everything I have done.
Math/Sciences
Emerson Peters, child of Aimee Peters and Jeffrey Peters, plans to major in Physic at the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: 35 composite ACT, Co-President of PV Girls Learn International, Shoemaker-Strickler scholarship in physics for full tuition at University of Iowa
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my junior year in AP Physics 1, we learned how to derive the equation for the speed of a satellite orbiting Earth. Even out of all of the course’s lab experiments and conceptual derivations, this memory stands out to me because it was the first time when I realized how math can be used to describe even the most abstract and universal ideas to human existence. Something that seems so complicated and higher-level (hence the term “it’s like rocket science!”) can be described through algebra on an elementary level. This specific derivation is what caused me to realize that I wanted to utilize math and science to discover and describe more throughout the rest of my life.
Cassandra Smith, child of Stan and Janis Smith, plans to major in Biology on the Neurobiology Track at the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Governor's Scholar, National Merit Finalist, 3 year All-State musician
“When will we ever need to know this?” As an inquisitive child, I never searched for an answer to this question; I have always loved learning just for the sake of knowing more, yet this seemingly unanswerable mystery bubbled up from time to time. The Pythagorean theorem, the quadratic formula—how important could it be? It wasn’t until high school that I realized the importance of math, and it was science that helped me understand this. Science explains the world around us, and it often does this through math. From evaluating momentum in physics to calculating enthalpy in chemistry, I have learned that math and science play an integral part in our world. And, while I may not be asked to find derivatives at the grocery store, I will always remember my calculus teacher’s enthusiastic affirmation that the small connections between math and the world are the most mind-blowing.
Vocational Education
Siddharth Sharma, child of Meenakshi Sharma and Arun Kumar, plans to study Elementary education at the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Two-year varsity wrestler, National Honor Society Executive Board, and Academic Excellence award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The Child Development is a course I took my freshman year that involved directly working with children. Pleasant Valley High School has a preschool program in which the students observe children, create lesson plans for them, and ultimately, provide them with an education. The course and the classroom environment challenged me to be creative and empathetic in creating a positive learning environment for these children. I hope to embody these values on my path to become an elementary school teacher.
Young Journalist
Alyce Brown, child of Laura Brown and James Brown, will be studying journalism at Northwestern University
Top 3 achievements: Receiving the Iowa Journalist of the Year Award, Finalist for the New York Times' Editorial Contest, and Editor-in-Chief of the PV Spartan Shield
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Working on the newspaper in our journalism lab has been an experience I'll never forget. Being able to collaborate with so many talented students and help them engage with journalism and writing has been such an honor and an experience that has helped me grow as a journalist and a leader.
Ingrid Hofmann, child of Bernard and Milissa Hofmann, plans to study International Relations and Spanish on a Pre-Law track
Top 3 achievements: Editor-in-Chief of an Iowa All News Team of the Year, winning state-level journalism awards and having my work republished to a national site (Best of SNO), and being co-president of PV's student council, Spartan Assembly.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Initially, the thought of journalism terrified me; not only was I younger than my classmates, but less experienced too. My first few weeks in class, I entered the publications lab a shell of who I actually was. At team meetings, I was rendered voiceless, only raising my hand to say “I can,” when asked who was willing to take on certain articles. Even then, I primarily covered stories about construction on the road running in front of the school or the district expansion project. Nearly two years after my scared, junior self walked into class for the first time -- voiceless and afraid -- I am preparing myself to walk through the door for the final time. However, the young woman walking out that door has found her voice and no longer fears the once daunting task of using it to advocate for and take a stance towards what I believe in. Thanks to journalism, I'm more passionate, confident, and unafraid to say what is on my mind. I have found my voice, and it continues to become clearer and stronger every day.