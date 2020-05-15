{{featured_button_text}}
Rachel Heine

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: All-State Honor Band, SEIBA Honor Band for Clarinet

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Graphic Design

Extracurriculars: Band, Orchestra Pit, UNI Honor Band, Augustana Honor Band, St. Ambrose Honor Band

Favorite Quote: "This is where the fun begins." - Anakin Skywalker

Parents Names: Mike and Jamie Heine

