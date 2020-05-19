{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Rothbardt

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Iowa HS Press Association Scholar and Award recipient, Academic All-Conference for Basketball and Soccer, Q-C Times Athlete of the Week

Future Plans: Attend Drake University as part of the the Honors Program and double major in Journalism and Law, Politics and Society

Extracurriculars: Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Spartan Shield, Yearbook Staff, Basketball, Soccer

Favorite Quote: "If you are what you should be, you will set the world on fire. Let the world be your delight ... proclaim it ... but with a certain congeniality." - St. Catherine of Siena

Favorite Memory: Spending countless hours with basketball and soccer teammates

Parents Names: Greg and Julie Rothbardt

