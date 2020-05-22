High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Highest Academic Honors all four years
Future Plans: Attend Haverford College in Pennsylvania and study Sciences
Extracurriculars: Teens for Tomorrow, Band, Piano, Cross Country, Track
Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Remember to always have fun.
Parents Names: Beatrice and Stephen Sears
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.