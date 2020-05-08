{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny Wolfe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic All-State Volleyball

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to pursue a double major in Kinesiology and Communications and a minor in Psychology

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

Favorite Memory: Beating Liberty at state volleyball and getting to play my last season with my best friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take a single day for granted and always try to live in the moment because even if you don't think you will, you'll miss it when it's over.

Parents Names: Melanie and Robert Wolfe

