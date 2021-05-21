Academics
Gage Mowry, a child of Craig and Barb Mowry, plans to attend the University of Florida.
Top 3 achievements: National Merit finalist, wrestling state-qualifier, and two-time captain of both cross country and wrestling teams.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget my Spanish class this year. We have learned about Hispanic culture and traditions. We sang songs, danced, and ate delicious food while learning the language. I have grown in my appreciation for the amazing traditions of the culture. We specifically learned about many of the numerous fiestas held throughout the year. We ate Pan de Muerto on the Day of the Dead and are preparing a dance routine for Cinco de Mayo. One day, our teacher took us to the gym and showed us how to tie a rope into a slingshot used by Aztec warriors. We took turns knocking plastic cups off the bleachers by launching tennis balls. Spanish class has been a lot of fun because we learn the language along with the customs and traditions.
Caroline Adam, a child of Johnna and Tim Adam, plans to attend the University of Michigan.
Top 3 achievements: Four-year state qualifier on my school’s math team, a two-year state qualifier in Engineering Graphics - IHSA Academic All-State Honorable Mention - Illinois State Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of my favorite high school memories has been asking my Calculus teacher questions before the beginning of every class. Along with all of the math, we have learned over the last two years, I have learned just as much, if not more from Mr. Boudro’s AMAs. We have asked everything from his favorite condiment to how to do taxes. Our daily questions have taught me lifelong lessons I will never forget.
The Arts
Annabelle Bishop, a child of Heather and Charles Bishop, plans to attend Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: The lidded ceramic box I have in the Figge as part of the College Invitational; earning my Varsity Letter in tennis; and being an active member of Girl Scouts from kindergarten to my senior year of high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? At school, I’ve always felt most engaged in art class. Learning how to make a t-shirt with a silkscreen was one of my favorite projects, out of all of my art classes. I made two silkscreen designs during my years at Alleman, one my sophomore year and the other my junior year. My first silkscreen design was of a dragon sitting on the moon and the second was of Scat Cat from The Aristocats playing his trumpet surrounded by the words “Everybody wants to be a cat!” I enjoyed coming up with the designs and then spreading the ink over the actual silkscreen and seeing the final product. Even though it's an outdated way of making shirts, I always had fun making my shirt designs and doing something that I will never forget.
Samuel Maynard, a child of Michael Maynard and Denise Maynard, plans to Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Promotion of Audiovisual Tech Director at AHS; Awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program; earning the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I remember the first time I walked into a Performing Arts Center, not to watch, but to work. Several friendly high school students welcomed me, a young fifth grader who stood by his father’s side as he made sketches of the sets. My dad was asked to come back year after year, and each time I became more involved. As a seventh-grader, I helped out with my first high school production, where I was put in charge of the fog effects. After that, I became a crew member, cast member, sound designer, lighting designer, and now as a senior, I hold the position of audiovisual tech director. I am most grateful for the friends I have gained through my experiences and the passions I have found within myself. From these experiences, I wish to pursue a career in the field of Entertainment Management with a minor in Marketing.
Humanities
Zach Carpita, a child of Cheryl Carpita and Tony Carpita, plans to attend North Central College.
Top 3 achievements: Member of National Honor Society, All-State Academic, 1st Team All-Metro for baseball.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over the past four years at Alleman High School, I have been blessed with many memories that I will cherish forever. One experience that stands out above all the rest is the class retreat we took during junior year. All of the boys went to St. Patrick’s Parish for the day and got to take part in Holy Mass and various activities that helped us learn about life and look at things through a different lens. Led by our chaplain, Fr. Hoelscher, and other teachers, the day was filled with life lessons and was a great getaway from the day-to-day classroom schedule. This day was truly memorable to me because of the way everyone came together and got closer in ways I never thought possible. In the end, we had all found out things about ourselves to make us stronger, and learned things that we will take away forever.
Brook Belshause-Pickslay, a child of Nancy Belshause and Sam Pickslay, plans to Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: Team Captain of 4x State Qualifying ICTM Team 2x State Qualifying ACES Team Illinois State Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Our academic competition team, ACES, was headed by our calculus teacher, Mr. Boudro. He seemed intimidating when we first met him. Despite knowing him for years, Mr. Boudro still scared us, and we appreciated any smile we received. At our ACES competition, we were nerve-wracked as we waited for our next test to begin. Mr. Boudro brought out a game for us to play as we waited for the next event. The game was called BANG!, and none of us had ever played before. As we began to get into the game, so did Mr. Boudro. We continued playing, and soon, he was playing and laughing as though he were a teenager again. All of us who were at that competition cherish that moment and still bring it up to reminisce. It was a true bonding moment between teacher and student that made us enjoy his class so much more.
Leadership
Lily Beardsley, a child of Alison Beardsley and Kris Beardsley, plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Member of National Honors Society, President of Student Council, Academic All-Conference Student-Athlete
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I feel very honored to have been chosen in the Leadership category for this award. After reading the essay prompt, one classroom experience quickly came to mind. Being one who has always enjoyed history and literature, I was very excited about my junior year history class. I had heard over the years how great Mr. Skahill’s American History class was and I had been looking forward to it since my freshman year. We had reading assignments over the summer and when school began, the entire class had talked at one time or another about the assignments. It became clear that we had a tight-knit group who were passionate about academics which only made the class more enjoyable and interesting. My favorite memory from the class was telling daily jokes to our teacher. History class became my favorite part of the day and I learned many valuable lessons beyond the textbook.
Diego Portillo, a child of Rosalva Portillo and Ruben Portillo, Northwestern University.
Top 3 achievements: MVP award for cross country, earning an IHSA All-State Academic Team nomination for cross country and winning the local contest for the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Although our numbers have dwindled over the years, I appreciated the petite size of my French IV Honors class. Having only five students, class time always felt like a relaxing change of pace from the rest of my classes. With Madame Irelan’s guidance and encouragement, we all engaged in fun conversation while building each other’s language proficiency in French. The projects we did throughout the year absolutely made this year in French class memorable. In these projects, we posed as tour guides in foreign countries, critiqued Napoleon Bonaparte with a report card, and described the symbolism in Le Petit Prince, all while cultivating our knowledge of the French language. Along with the enjoyable projects, the lighthearted atmosphere we created in our French class will undoubtedly rest in my mind. In this environment, we knew we could rely on one another and we witnessed our learning thrive.
Math/The Sciences
Gunner Johnson, a child of Jennifer Johnson and Michael Johnson.
Top 3 achievements: 1st place in ACES Sectionals for math, 1st place in regional ICTM geometry, valedictorian for fall 2020 semester.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My most salient memory of a classroom learning experience comes from when I was working with a couple of friends on a Quizlet Live project. With these friends, I was more motivated and joyful than ever to learn the material; I was working at full capacity when they had my back. This encounter taught me much about the unit we were studying for, but it also revealed a more long-lasting insight: the support of friends is so essential for keeping one’s passion and enthusiasm for education alive. Passion for education enables a person to effectively learn, going beyond the bare minimum and putting full effort into their assignments. In my early years of high school, it drove me to do additional problems in my math textbook and to take Khan Academy courses of my own volition. The well-being that comes from the companionship of others is necessary for continuing on this way.
John Nonnenmann, a child of Jim and Julie Nonnenmann, plans to study Accounting at Western Illinois University.
Top 3 achievements: 1. National Honor Society Treasurer 2. Western Big Six Academic All-Conference Award in Cross Country 3. Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science Regional Event Winner.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My many classroom experiences have forged me into the student that I am today. Being in Mr. Boudro’s classroom is one of the experiences that has contributed the most. His classroom environment taught me to not only be hard working in my school work but to be hard working in all aspects of life. It grew my desire to learn more and greatly developed my work ethic. The difficulty of the class only pushed me to succeed more and grew my determination to study. Mr. Boudro helped me to learn the value of using my time wisely and always seeking to expand my knowledge in areas outside my experience. He instilled within me confidence in my work and a mindset to excel. I will always be grateful for my time in his classes because they helped set me down the path to success.
Vocational Education
Caleb Sharer, a child of Jennie Sharer and Matt Sharer, plans to attend Marquette University to study business.
Top 3 achievements: Co-captain of Alleman's Dance Marathon, student of the month for leadership, member of the student council.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Some of the most insightful and memorable events I’ve experienced at Alleman have all come from the same source, which is the daily “Ask Me Anything” portion of my calculus class. These AMA’s were the creation of my math teacher Mr. Boudro, who started this tradition a few years ago. I think that this small part of my day sticks out so profoundly because of the hundreds of different directions our questions can go and that students have an (almost) free rein to ask anything they’d like to see answered. Mr. Boudro hardly ever skimps out on his answers and has always packed in some meaning, logic, or value to them. These memories I have made at both my pre-calculus and AP calculus classes will last a lifetime because of either the valuable lessons they contained or the way they made me laugh during an otherwise particularly stressful day.
Errin Hoffman, a child of TJ and Kristi Hoffman, plans to attend Black Hawk College and Trinity College of Nursing.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Principal List, and 4 years of volleyball.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my CNA class this year at UTHS, the memory I will remember forever is going to clinicals at Hope Creek. Since the nursing home was on lockdown due to the pandemic, my favorite part was seeing the smiles on the residents' faces because many of them haven't seen their family in a while. They really loved sharing their stories and also telling me what they have all accomplished and seen throughout the years. As a student, it really meant a lot that they allowed me to take care of them and learn more about the nursing field. This has helped me realize that I am heading down the correct path and am excited to see what the future holds. I truly appreciate all the staff at Hope Creek and my teachers for giving me this opportunity as I want to follow in my sister’s footsteps and become a Registered Nurse.
Young Journalist
Ella Darrow, a child of Clarence and Sara Darrow, plans to attend the Notre Dame Gateway Program
Top 3 achievements: Editor of the Pioneer Press School Newspaper, State Qualifier in ACES (Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science), Director of Pathfinders Key Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When my sophomore math teacher’s daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor, it was bad news for all of us. Not only was it hard on him, but it also meant on top of teaching us, he had to drive back and forth to Iowa city many nights. He tried his hardest to keep a smile on his face, but we could tell it was hard for him. To help lift his spirits, I and my fellow classmate organized a money collection from our honors math classmates. From about 30 students, we were able to collect over $500 to buy toys, gift cards, and other things to help him with his hardships. I will always remember my class’s generosity and the way they came together to support their Alleman family.
Andrew Casel, the child of Todd and Virginia Casel, plans to attend St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Multiple semesters on the honor role, being published in the school paper, member of Sigma Alpha Delta.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A learning experience I will definitely remember forever happened in my junior year history class. My teacher invited a Civil War enthusiast into the class, and he showcased several pieces of history that represented the time period. I remember how passionately he spoke about each artifact, which included a Union uniform, replica revolver, an officer’s sword, and other pieces. I had already been enjoying the Civil War unit, but being able to see the equipment a soldier of the time would have carried made me feel much closer to the history, and allowed me to appreciate it all the more. It was experiences like this that made me want to explore and appreciate both the past, as well as current events.