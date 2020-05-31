Alli Edwards

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: Western Big 6 Scholastic All-Conference Award, National Honor Society, Principal's List, Honor Roll, Defensive MVP for Soccer, Rita Stone Award for Basketball, four-year Varsity Letter Achiever, Western Big 6 All-Conference, two-year Captain for Soccer
Future Plans: Attend Coe College and major in Biology on a Pre-med Track and play soccer
Extracurriculars: Dance Marathon, Hunger Drive, National Honor Society, Spanish Club for two years, Basketball for three years, Soccer for four years, Student Ambassadors, Counseling Aid for two years
Favorite Memory: Dance Marathon sophomore year
Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment and be true to yourself, don't put off tomorrow what you could do today.
Parents Names: Dawn and Tim Edwards
