Alli Edwards

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: Western Big 6 Scholastic All-Conference Award, National Honor Society, Principal's List, Honor Roll, Defensive MVP for Soccer, Rita Stone Award for Basketball, four-year Varsity Letter Achiever, Western Big 6 All-Conference, two-year Captain for Soccer

Future Plans: Attend Coe College and major in Biology on a Pre-med Track and play soccer

Extracurriculars: Dance Marathon, Hunger Drive, National Honor Society, Spanish Club for two years, Basketball for three years, Soccer for four years, Student Ambassadors, Counseling Aid for two years

Favorite Memory: Dance Marathon sophomore year

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment and be true to yourself, don't put off tomorrow what you could do today.

Parents Names: Dawn and Tim Edwards

