Amanda Murray

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: Rotary Youth Exchange Student to Poland 2018-2019, accepted into the Urban Exposure Film Program, varsity volleyball and soccer, basketball cheer my sophomore year, graduating with all A’s
Future Plans: Attend school in the fall, continue to work and volunteer in hopes to be accepted into the US Merchant Marine Academy in the fall of 2021
Extracurriculars: Student Council representative, International Club Treasurer, Student Hunger Drive, Key Club, Engineering Club, School Newspaper, Youth Hope, TEC, Rotary, Habitat For Humanity, Foreign Language Club, School Volleyball, Club Volleyball, Drama Club, Sigma alpha delta, Track and Field, ACES, Basketball Cheer, Soccer
Parents Names: Peter Murray and Nora Miller-Murray
