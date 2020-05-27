{{featured_button_text}}
Ashlyn Ryan

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Alleman High School

Future Plans: Attend Colorado State University and major in Biology with plans to apply to vet school

Extracurriculars: English-style Hunter Jumper Competitions, 4-H Horse Bowl Champion Team, part-time work at Hy-Vee, Alleman Student Hunger Drive, 4-year National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: "Be kind. Everyone has burdens you know nothing about."

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends at football games, Atomic, the fair

Advice To Future Generations: Hang in there, it gets better.

Parents Names: Mitch and Alysia Ryan

