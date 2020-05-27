Ashlyn Ryan

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Alleman High School
Future Plans: Attend Colorado State University and major in Biology with plans to apply to vet school
Extracurriculars: English-style Hunter Jumper Competitions, 4-H Horse Bowl Champion Team, part-time work at Hy-Vee, Alleman Student Hunger Drive, 4-year National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: "Be kind. Everyone has burdens you know nothing about."
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends at football games, Atomic, the fair
Advice To Future Generations: Hang in there, it gets better.
Parents Names: Mitch and Alysia Ryan
