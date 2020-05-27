{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Hughes

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: WB6 Scholastic All-Conference Award, Academic Department Award for Social Studies, Q-C Times Salute to Academics Young Journalist Award, William and Nellie Buhn Award, Tom Sweagle Tech Crew Award, Illinois State University Redbird Academic and Aim High Scholarships

Future Plans: Attend Illinois State University to study Secondary Education with a focus on History and Social Sciences

Extracurriculars: Student Council Secretary, WYSE, National Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity President, Pioneer Press Editor, Wrestling, Track, Cheerleader, Pep Band, Fall Musical Stage Manager

Favorite Quote: "When the winds of change blow, some build walls and others build windmills."

Parents Names: Steve and Jennifer Hughes

