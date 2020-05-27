Kevin Hughes

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: WB6 Scholastic All-Conference Award, Academic Department Award for Social Studies, Q-C Times Salute to Academics Young Journalist Award, William and Nellie Buhn Award, Tom Sweagle Tech Crew Award, Illinois State University Redbird Academic and Aim High Scholarships
Future Plans: Attend Illinois State University to study Secondary Education with a focus on History and Social Sciences
Extracurriculars: Student Council Secretary, WYSE, National Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity President, Pioneer Press Editor, Wrestling, Track, Cheerleader, Pep Band, Fall Musical Stage Manager
Favorite Quote: "When the winds of change blow, some build walls and others build windmills."
Parents Names: Steve and Jennifer Hughes
