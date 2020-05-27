{{featured_button_text}}
Lakin Calloway

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: 130 hours of Community Service

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and earn a MBA

Extracurriculars: Baseball four years, Football four years

Favorite Quote: "Keep the faith." - Jimmy Appleman

Favorite Memory: The baseball team going to state junior year

Advice To Future Generations: Take it all in because it goes by fast.

Parents Names: Mindy Calloway and Cory Calloway

