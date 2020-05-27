Lakin Calloway

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: 130 hours of Community Service
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and earn a MBA
Extracurriculars: Baseball four years, Football four years
Favorite Quote: "Keep the faith." - Jimmy Appleman
Favorite Memory: The baseball team going to state junior year
Advice To Future Generations: Take it all in because it goes by fast.
Parents Names: Mindy Calloway and Cory Calloway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.