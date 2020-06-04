Leah Coene

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society, Walter Transez Award, Iowa State University Journey, Grand, and Harriet and Grace Bepler Endowment Awards, Q-C Times Salute to Academics Leadership Award, Kiwanis Club of Rock Island Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Dietetics
Extracurriculars: Student Council, National Honor Society, Blood Drive, Dance Marathon, Hunger Drive, SIGMA (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Foreign Language Club/Spanish Club, Student Ambassadors, Counseling Dept. Aid, Fall Musicals Backstage, Makeup and Hair Crew, Soccer for three years, Volleyball for two years, 4-H Teens as Teachers Program with the University of Illinois Extension RI County, 4-H Teen Hunger Ambassadors with University of Illinois Extension RI County
Favorite Quote: "Everything happens for a reason."
Favorite Memory: Homecoming senior year
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid of change, try everything, and do all things to the best of your ability.
Parents Names: Chad and Maria Cleu Coene
