Margaret Schaecher

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: 2020 Impact Award
Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College
Extracurriculars: Botany Club, Dance Marathon
Favorite Quote: "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know." - A.A. Milne
Favorite Memory: Dance marathon 2020
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up, you got this, keep trying your best.
Parents Names: Mark and Sue Schaecher
