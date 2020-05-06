{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Schaecher

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: 2020 Impact Award

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College

Extracurriculars: Botany Club, Dance Marathon

Favorite Quote: "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know." - A.A. Milne

Favorite Memory: Dance marathon 2020

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up, you got this, keep trying your best.

Parents Names: Mark and Sue Schaecher

