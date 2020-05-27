{{featured_button_text}}
Max Contreras

Max Contreras

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study Criminal Justice and play Football

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track, Dance Marathon, Habitat for Humanity, T.E.C.

Favorite Quote: "When you are good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they'll tell you." - Walter Payton

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard ... dream big.

Parents Names: Lisa Contreras and Sergio Contreras

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments