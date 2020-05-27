{{featured_button_text}}
Sarah Braden

Sarah Braden

High School: Rock Island Alleman

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, UCA All-American Cheerleader, Christian Service Hours Honor Cord, Honor Roll, Principal's List

Future Plans: attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Speech Pathology

Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Track, Soccer, Foreign Language Club, Dance Marathon Committee, Student Hunger Drive, Student Ambassador

Favorite Quote: "I believe everything happens for a reason." - Marilyn Monroe

Favorite Memory: DJay Mando

Advice To Future Generations: Be nice to everyone, respect others views and opinions and accept them for who they are.

Parents Names: Kent and Tammy Braden

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments