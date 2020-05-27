Sarah Braden

High School: Rock Island Alleman
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, UCA All-American Cheerleader, Christian Service Hours Honor Cord, Honor Roll, Principal's List
Future Plans: attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Speech Pathology
Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Track, Soccer, Foreign Language Club, Dance Marathon Committee, Student Hunger Drive, Student Ambassador
Favorite Quote: "I believe everything happens for a reason." - Marilyn Monroe
Favorite Memory: DJay Mando
Advice To Future Generations: Be nice to everyone, respect others views and opinions and accept them for who they are.
Parents Names: Kent and Tammy Braden
