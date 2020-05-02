Vincent DeVore

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Winning a Pride Award for helping LGBTQIA students
Future Plans: My future plans are to continue with art, learn how to be self-sufficient and help the environment
Extracurriculars: Art Club and SOUP/GSA
Favorite Quote: "Ad Astra Per Aspera" which is Latin for "To the Stars through difficulties"
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from high school is in 10th grade, art club took a field trip to the Chicago Art Institute, it was my first time being there as well as seeing classic art in person.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to stand up for what you believe in, especially in times of need.
Parents Names: Dorene and Chris DeVore
