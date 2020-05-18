Aaliyah Austin

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Finishing high school on time
Future Plans: Attend Midwest Technical Institute in July to study to be a Medical Assistant
Extracurriculars: I really wasn't into sports like that but I worked at Little Ceasars for almost three years
Favorite Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
Favorite Memory: Football games and basketball games
Advice To Future Generations: No matter how hard you fall get back up like nothing ever happened. Life is hard sometimes but enjoy every moment of it.
Parents Name: Kameko Miller
