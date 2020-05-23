Alec Straw

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Baseball four years, Men's Volleyball, won Iowa Regional Volleyball Junior Leader, WB6 Scholastic Honors
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to study International Business and play Men's Volleyball
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Baseball
Parents Names: David and Kayci Straw
