{{featured_button_text}}
Aminia Mashimango

Aminia Mashimango

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Best Buddies, Chamber Orchestra, Track and Field, Student Ambassadors, 4-H

Favorite Quote: "We're not done until we are finished." - Aminia Mashimango

Favorite Memory: Playing gigs around the Quad-Cities during the holiday season with the Rock Island Chamber Orchestra

Advice To Future Generations: Believe in the stories you can tell.

Parents Name: Marie Richard

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments