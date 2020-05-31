High School: Rock Island
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Best Buddies, Chamber Orchestra, Track and Field, Student Ambassadors, 4-H
Favorite Quote: "We're not done until we are finished." - Aminia Mashimango
Favorite Memory: Playing gigs around the Quad-Cities during the holiday season with the Rock Island Chamber Orchestra
Advice To Future Generations: Believe in the stories you can tell.
Parents Name: Marie Richard
