Bailey Tripilas

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Section Leader for Marching Band, Co-Captain of Girls Bowling team, All-Metro Girls 1st Bowling team, Western Big 6 Winners Girls Bowling, IHSA Regional Champions Girls Bowling, part of the girls bowling team that placed 8th at State, Sectionals Girls Golf

Future Plans: Committed to bowl for St. Ambrose University next year and major in Psychology

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Girls Golf, Girls Bowling

Favorite Quote: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

Favorite Memory: Going to State for bowling as a team

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take high school for granted. It will go by fast. Enjoy these years and even in times like this keep a positive outlook.

Parents Names: Avis Tripilas

Stanley Tripilas

