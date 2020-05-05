Bailey Tripilas

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Section Leader for Marching Band, Co-Captain of Girls Bowling team, All-Metro Girls 1st Bowling team, Western Big 6 Winners Girls Bowling, IHSA Regional Champions Girls Bowling, part of the girls bowling team that placed 8th at State, Sectionals Girls Golf
Future Plans: Committed to bowl for St. Ambrose University next year and major in Psychology
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Girls Golf, Girls Bowling
Favorite Quote: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite Memory: Going to State for bowling as a team
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take high school for granted. It will go by fast. Enjoy these years and even in times like this keep a positive outlook.
Parents Names: Avis Tripilas
Stanley Tripilas
