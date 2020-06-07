{{featured_button_text}}
Bianca Brown

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years then enter the Dental Hygiene Program at Carl Sandburg College

Extracurriculars: Orchestra since sixth grade, Chamber Orchestra senior year

Favorite Quote: "A diamond is just a chunk of coal that did well under pressure." - Unknown

Favorite Memory: Having Spanish class with one of my best friends and joking around with her the whole time

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and cherish every moment. You never know when the fun times will simply become memories.

Parents Names: Chris and Liz Brown

