Bianca Brown

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years then enter the Dental Hygiene Program at Carl Sandburg College
Extracurriculars: Orchestra since sixth grade, Chamber Orchestra senior year
Favorite Quote: "A diamond is just a chunk of coal that did well under pressure." - Unknown
Favorite Memory: Having Spanish class with one of my best friends and joking around with her the whole time
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and cherish every moment. You never know when the fun times will simply become memories.
Parents Names: Chris and Liz Brown
