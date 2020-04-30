{{featured_button_text}}
Briseidy Marin-Lopez

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: becoming an RN

Favorite Quote: “Be yourself ; everyone else is already taken.”– Oscar Wilde

Favorite Memory: Being part of the #forthekids awareness

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy all your high school experience. Attend all school events & participate in things as much as you can.

Parents Names: Raquel Lopez and Raul Morales

