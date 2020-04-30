Briseidy Marin-Lopez

High School: Rock Island
Future Plans: becoming an RN
Favorite Quote: “Be yourself ; everyone else is already taken.”– Oscar Wilde
Favorite Memory: Being part of the #forthekids awareness
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy all your high school experience. Attend all school events & participate in things as much as you can.
Parents Names: Raquel Lopez and Raul Morales
