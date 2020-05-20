Carlos Ruiz Guillen

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Graduated
Future Plans: Artist
Favorite Quote: "Y'all going a know who I am."
Favorite Memory: My first presentation in front of my class
Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself don't worry about other people's opinion.
Parents Names: Fanny Guillen, Carlos Ruiz, Enio Blanco
