{{featured_button_text}}
Carlos Ruiz Guillen

Carlos Ruiz Guillen

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Graduated

Future Plans: Artist

Favorite Quote: "Y'all going a know who I am."

Favorite Memory: My first presentation in front of my class

Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself don't worry about other people's opinion.

Parents Names: Fanny Guillen, Carlos Ruiz, Enio Blanco

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments