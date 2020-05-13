Clarissa Lopez

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: President of Art Club Sophomore and Junior years, Started the Rock Island High School Robotics Club called Robotic Radiation during Junior year, Team Captain Robotic Radiation, designed the logo for the Robotics Team
Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University and major in Marketing
Extracurriculars: Art Club, Bowling Team, Robotics Club
Favorite Quote: "Concentration? That's for orange juice."
Advice To Future Generations: Don't waste a single moment, you don't want to regret a single thing.
Parents Names: Jason and Chrissie Lopez
