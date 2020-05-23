Danielle Clark

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Early graduation
Future Plans: Attend Olivet Nazarene University and major in Music Education and study Intercultural Studies
Extracurriculars: Choir, German Club
Favorite Quote: "Music is life, that's why our hearts have beats."
Favorite Memory: Traveling to Germany with many other students from other schools and getting to spend the time we had together
Advice To Future Generations: Do not give up! Whatever happens, don't ever give up. Sure, it will be hard but imagine walking across that stage and feeling good, because you deserve it. Focus on the light at the end of the tunnel, you will get through it.
Parents Name: Dana Goodrich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.