Danielle Clark

Danielle Clark

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Early graduation

Future Plans: Attend Olivet Nazarene University and major in Music Education and study Intercultural Studies

Extracurriculars: Choir, German Club

Favorite Quote: "Music is life, that's why our hearts have beats."

Favorite Memory: Traveling to Germany with many other students from other schools and getting to spend the time we had together

Advice To Future Generations: Do not give up! Whatever happens, don't ever give up. Sure, it will be hard but imagine walking across that stage and feeling good, because you deserve it. Focus on the light at the end of the tunnel, you will get through it.

Parents Name: Dana Goodrich

