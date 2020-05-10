{{featured_button_text}}
Eh Paw

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: High School, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Nursing

Favorite Quote: "All things are possible with God!"

Favorite Memory: Every moment in high school is my favorite memory.

Advice To Future Generations: Education is the key to your life, so don't take it as a joke, enjoy it while you can.

Parents Names: Maw Hoo and Mu Gee

