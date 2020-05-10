High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: High School, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Nursing
Favorite Quote: "All things are possible with God!"
Favorite Memory: Every moment in high school is my favorite memory.
Advice To Future Generations: Education is the key to your life, so don't take it as a joke, enjoy it while you can.
Parents Names: Maw Hoo and Mu Gee
