Gwendalyn Waggoner

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Charles O. Austin Scholar, National Honor Society Secretary, Thoms Above and Beyond Scholarship, 4.0 GPA

Future Plans: Attend St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, and become a Special Education Teacher

Extracurriculars: President of the Drama Club, Student Ambassador, Choir, Best Buddies, Penguin Project, Yearbook Editor, Theater

Favorite Quote: "You've got to get up every morning with a smile on your face and show the world all the love in your heart." - Carole King

Favorite Memory: Breakfast with the Best Buddies every morning

Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to everyone, you never know who that smile will impact.

Parents Name: Amber Waggoner

