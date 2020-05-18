Haley Burroughs

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Top 25 percent of class
Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University and major in Elementary Education
Extracurriculars: Rock Island High School Swim Team, Marching Band, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."
Favorite Memory: Winning WB6 my sophomore year in swimming
Advice To Future Generations: Time flies, enjoy every moment.
Parents Names: Matt and Angie Burroughs
