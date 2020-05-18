{{featured_button_text}}
Haley Burroughs

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Top 25 percent of class

Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University and major in Elementary Education

Extracurriculars: Rock Island High School Swim Team, Marching Band, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."

Favorite Memory: Winning WB6 my sophomore year in swimming

Advice To Future Generations: Time flies, enjoy every moment.

Parents Names: Matt and Angie Burroughs

