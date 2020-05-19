{{featured_button_text}}
Izaya Hooks

Izaya Hooks

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: Continue climbing the ladder at current job of two years and attend Technical School in the future.

Favorite Quote: "Always love your mother cuz you'll never get another."

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your eyes on the prize, work hard and you can achieve anything.

Parents Name: Jamie Hooks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments