Jazzmin Rochelle

High School: Rock Island
Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College to become a RN
Extracurriculars: Softball for RIGS and MAGS up until 16 years old, RIHS Choir.
Favorite Quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." - Dolly Parton
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be my junior prom
Advice To Future Generations: The best advice I can give is be yourself, and don't give up on the things that you want the most.
Parents Name: James Rochelle
