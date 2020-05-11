{{featured_button_text}}
Jazzmin Rochelle

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College to become a RN

Extracurriculars: Softball for RIGS and MAGS up until 16 years old, RIHS Choir.

Favorite Quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." - Dolly Parton

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be my junior prom

Advice To Future Generations: The best advice I can give is be yourself, and don't give up on the things that you want the most.

Parents Name: James Rochelle

