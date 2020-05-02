{{featured_button_text}}
Juliana Rounds

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: NHS, CNA, Student Ambassador

Future Plans: Black Hawk College Associates in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Theater

Favorite Quote: "If they don't like you for being yourself, be yourself even more" - Taylor Swift

Favorite Memory: Musical circles, before shows

Advice To Future Generations: High school is scary, exciting and new so take it all in and enjoy the adventure.

Parents Names: Andy and Kimberly Laird and Jon and Jami Rounds

