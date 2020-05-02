Juliana Rounds

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: NHS, CNA, Student Ambassador
Future Plans: Black Hawk College Associates in Nursing
Extracurriculars: Theater
Favorite Quote: "If they don't like you for being yourself, be yourself even more" - Taylor Swift
Favorite Memory: Musical circles, before shows
Advice To Future Generations: High school is scary, exciting and new so take it all in and enjoy the adventure.
Parents Names: Andy and Kimberly Laird and Jon and Jami Rounds
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.