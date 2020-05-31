{{featured_button_text}}
Kaleb Littlejohn

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: Attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale

Extracurriculars: Football four years

Favorite Memory: All football games

Advice To Future Generations: Always believe in yourself and never hold yourself back.

Parents Names: Shane and Kathy Littlejohn

