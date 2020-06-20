Katherine Shewell

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: 2020 All-State Honors Chorus, Charles O. Austin Scholar, RIMEF Fine Arts Scholarship
Future Plans: Continue with songwriting and performing as well as continue to write and publish books
Extracurriculars: Symphonic and Chamber Choirs
Favorite Memory: Spending the weekend in Peoria at the Illinois All-State Festival
Parents Names: Dave and Betsey Shewell
