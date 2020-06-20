{{featured_button_text}}
Katherine Shewell

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: 2020 All-State Honors Chorus, Charles O. Austin Scholar, RIMEF Fine Arts Scholarship

Future Plans: Continue with songwriting and performing as well as continue to write and publish books

Extracurriculars: Symphonic and Chamber Choirs

Favorite Memory: Spending the weekend in Peoria at the Illinois All-State Festival

Parents Names: Dave and Betsey Shewell

