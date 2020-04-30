{{featured_button_text}}
Kelsey Freeman

Kelsey Freeman
High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, 4 years High Honor Roll, 2x All-Conference Bowler

Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University and major in Education while bowling for their Woman’s Bowling team

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Softball

Favorite Quote: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

Favorite Memory: Going to state with the bowling team

Advice To Future Generations: You don’t know how precious the memories you make with some people are until you don’t have an opportunity to make anymore with them.

Parents Names: Sarah and Andrew Freeman

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments