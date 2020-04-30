Kelsey Freeman

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, 4 years High Honor Roll, 2x All-Conference Bowler
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University and major in Education while bowling for their Woman’s Bowling team
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Softball
Favorite Quote: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
Favorite Memory: Going to state with the bowling team
Advice To Future Generations: You don’t know how precious the memories you make with some people are until you don’t have an opportunity to make anymore with them.
Parents Names: Sarah and Andrew Freeman
