{{featured_button_text}}
Larissa Pothoven

Larissa Pothoven

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: National Honor Society; Marching Band, Section Leader; Symphonic Band, First Chair Flute junior and senior year; Top Ten Scholar, Charles O. Austin Jr. Award, All-State Band

Future Plans: Attend Monmouth College and major in English and History to become an Author and Museum Curator

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Drama Club, Spring Musicals, Yearbook Editor, Rocky Riveters, German Club, Best Buddies, Student Ambassador

Favorite Quote: "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us." - Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings

Favorite Memory: Senior marching band competition at Illinois State University

Parents Names: David and Vicki Pothoven

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments