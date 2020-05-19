{{featured_button_text}}
Leah Murphy

Leah Murphy

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: I actually graduated

Future Plans: I plan on going into the medical field

Extracurriculars: Choir, Orchestra, Marching Band, Archery

Favorite Quote: "Normal is a fantasy people come up with to feel like they don't belong; it's also a city in Illinois." - Leah Murphy

Favorite Memory: Going to New York with the choir

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up if you don't you'll run into a 12-foot pen.

Parents Name: Sherria Burcume

