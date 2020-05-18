{{featured_button_text}}
Liam Haskill

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Drum Major three years, Trumpet in Symphonic and Jazz bands, Founder and President of Rocky's Best Buddies, Co-founder and co-operator of Closet2Closet

Future Plans: Attend the Art Institute of Chicago to major in Studio Art

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Best Buddies, Teens 4 Tomorrow

Favorite Quote: "Whether you succeed or not is irrelevant, there is no such thing. Making your unknown known is the important thing." - Georgia O’Keefe

Favorite Memory: Attending the Bands of America competition in 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Don't worry too much about what the future holds. Focus on the present, and you will find the right path.

Parents Names: Allison and Daniel Haskill

