Liam Haskill

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Drum Major three years, Trumpet in Symphonic and Jazz bands, Founder and President of Rocky's Best Buddies, Co-founder and co-operator of Closet2Closet
Future Plans: Attend the Art Institute of Chicago to major in Studio Art
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Best Buddies, Teens 4 Tomorrow
Favorite Quote: "Whether you succeed or not is irrelevant, there is no such thing. Making your unknown known is the important thing." - Georgia O’Keefe
Favorite Memory: Attending the Bands of America competition in 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Don't worry too much about what the future holds. Focus on the present, and you will find the right path.
Parents Names: Allison and Daniel Haskill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.