Logan Pearce

Logan Pearce 

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Logan is graduating in the top 10% of his class and is a member of the National Honors Society. He has played 4 years of Soccer. Along with his team, was able to bring home the Regional Championship (solely) for the first time in Rocky history. This Soccer team was awarded a day of recognition for their effort, hard work and dedication. While doing that, he also held a part time job for the last two years.

Future Plans: Attending Augustana College in the fall of 2020.

Favorite Quote: At the end of every storm there is a golden sky - unknown

Favorite Memory: Winning Regionals

Advice To Future Generations: Live life to the fullest. Don't wait for tomorrow. Live for today.

Parents Names: James & Tessa Pearce

