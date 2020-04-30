Logan Pearce 

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Logan is graduating in the top 10% of his class and is a member of the National Honors Society. He has played 4 years of Soccer. Along with his team, was able to bring home the Regional Championship (solely) for the first time in Rocky history. This Soccer team was awarded a day of recognition for their effort, hard work and dedication. While doing that, he also held a part time job for the last two years.
Future Plans: Attending Augustana College in the fall of 2020.
Favorite Quote: At the end of every storm there is a golden sky - unknown
Favorite Memory: Winning Regionals
Advice To Future Generations: Live life to the fullest. Don't wait for tomorrow. Live for today.
Parents Names: James & Tessa Pearce
