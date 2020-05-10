{{featured_button_text}}
Madelynn DePover

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, three-year Q-C Metro Honorable Mention, four-year Varsity Lady Rocks Swim Team

Future Plans: Attend Illinois College, Jacksonville, Illinois, with an undecided major and continue to swim with the Lady Blues swim team

Extracurriculars: Lady Rocks Varsity Swim Team

Favorite Memory: Winning Western Big 6 Conference in Girls Swimming sophomore year

Parents Names: Bryan DePover and Leann DePover

