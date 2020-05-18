{{featured_button_text}}
Makayla Quinones

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Stage performance, high GPA throughout high school

Future Plans: Continue schooling at Rock Island in the Special Needs Program and work at an Animal Care Facility, Panera or Kindercare

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Theater

Favorite Quote: "It will be okay."

Favorite Memory: Prom, homecoming and getting coffee for teachers

Advice To Future Generations: Congratulations, enjoy the time you have.

Parents Names: Mike and Jody Quinones

