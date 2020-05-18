Makayla Quinones

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Stage performance, high GPA throughout high school
Future Plans: Continue schooling at Rock Island in the Special Needs Program and work at an Animal Care Facility, Panera or Kindercare
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Theater
Favorite Quote: "It will be okay."
Favorite Memory: Prom, homecoming and getting coffee for teachers
Advice To Future Generations: Congratulations, enjoy the time you have.
Parents Names: Mike and Jody Quinones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.