Marlon Kelley II

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: I have accomplished my dream of becoming a drummer and, of course, I've accomplished graduating high school.
Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque and major in Environmental Science
Extracurriculars: Student council, art club, heritage club, Spanish club
Favorite Quote: "Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is of the Rocky football games. Students were always full of energy and excitement.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would be to believe in yourself, and enjoy your high school years because they end so quickly. Don't complain about having to go to school because you never know what could happen.
Parents Names: Marlon and Tenisha Kelley
